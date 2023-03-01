Exclusive: Latino home renovation hero Rico León returns to HGTV in eight new episodes

HGTV announced that it ordered eight new episodes of the hit series “Rico to the Rescue,” which premiered in January 2023. The show quickly became a fan favorite, attracting more than 11.8 million viewers in its first season.

In “Rico to the Rescue,” builder Rico León and his team, designer Poonam Moore and chief estimator Matt Plowman help Denver homeowners resolve issues with previous contractors and salvage their renovations. With his relatable personality and no-nonsense approach, Rico quickly became a champion for homeowners stuck in renovation nightmares.

“I’m proud of my Puerto Rican heritage and the strong family I grew up in. I’ve already realized my dream to help homeowners and now I get to showcase this important work on HGTV. ”

During its initial run, “Rico to the Rescue” ranked as a top 5 non-news/sports cable program. The show’s popularity extended beyond cable TV, with digital and social media content garnering 1.7 million video views across social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok and more than 107K page views on HGTV.com.

HGTV’s Head of Content, Loren Ruch, praised Rico’s relatability, empathy, and expertise, stating that “he’s an authentic champion for homeowners stuck in renovation nightmares.” Ruch’s sentiments were echoed by Rico himself, who expressed his excitement at being able to showcase his important work on HGTV. “I can’t wait to get started on a new season of Rico to the Rescue,” he said.

The new episodes are set to air in early 2024, and fans are invited to connect with the series at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #RicototheRescue on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The first season is also available to stream on discovery+.

“Rico to the Rescue”, produced by Watt Pictures, promises to bring even more excitement, drama, and heartwarming transformations in its upcoming new episodes.