Zoe Saldaña stars in emotional ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ trailer

Zoe Saldaña is back for another million dollar-worth blockbuster. She is starring in “Guardians of the Galaxy VOL. 3,” in what appears to be the final entry of the beloved film series and another end to the Marvel era.

©GettyImages



Saldaña and Sam Worthington at this year’s Disney Expo

The trailer showcases the Guardians, made up of Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Gamora (Saldaña). While these characters have been featured in the most recent “Thor” film and in a Disney+ special, this is their first solo movie since 2017, a very different and much less complicated time within the Marvel Universe.

The trailer shows some drama for the Guardians, with a big emphasis on Rocket and his backstory. While Gamora is notably absent from the teaser, we can expect the film to address her new relationship with the team, which was wiped clean following the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Zoe Saldaña remains one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. This year, she’s starring in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” one of the most anticipated films ever. While she’s grateful to have been involved in so many franchises over her career, in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, she talked about how stuck she’s felt over the past 10 years.

"I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I've been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises," she said. "I'm very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love."

"But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles.”

When speaking of returning to “Avatar,” and the new films that are expected in the near future, she said, "It's just my baby. It's everybody's baby. And to see this baby now being a teenager, like a young adult and getting to share it with the world is just… I felt like this day would never come and it's finally here."