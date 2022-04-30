Alfonso Herrera talks last season of ‘Ozark’ and upcoming Zack Snyder movie

Alfonso Herrera plays a key part in “Ozark.” The beloved Netflix series has just released its last season, showing the end of the story of the Byrde family. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Herrera discussed an unexpected twist in his character’s story, and some of his future projects, which include Zack Snyder’s awaited “Rebel Moon.”

In the interview, Herrera discussed how much he enjoyed going against people’s expectations. His character, Javi Elizondro, is introduced as one of the main antagontists for the Byrde family, only to abruptly meet his end at the season premiere. “I loved how they didn’t cut to a different frame. It was presented very straightforwardly, but it was very, very shocking. At the screening in New York, the reaction was really great, and that’s when I knew that it worked out very well,” he said.

Herrera also discussed his involvement with another exciting Netflix project, the film “Rebel Moon,” directed by Zack Snyder. “[Snyder is] a director that has revolutionized cinema. He has created important projects for the industry and the world. I mean, who hasn’t seen Zack Snyder’s films? Who hasn’t been excited to go to the movies to see a Zack Snyder film? He’s a cultural reference in many ways, so I’m very excited to share a set with him and to work with him and with his team,” he said.