Everything you need to know about the Rebelde reboot

Netflix is ready to introduce a new generation to Rebelde. The reboot to the classic telenovela has an official release date and will feature Andrea Chaparro, daughter of Omar Chaparro, and Sergio Mayer Mori, son of Bárbara Mori and Sergio Mayer, as protagonists. The official release date is January 5, 2022, and the streaming platform released a music video to get you excited on Instagram with the caption, “Are you a Rebel or do you think like yesterday?” In the video, you can see the new generation of Elite Way School students and in an ode to the original RBD group, they are singing the title track from their first album Rebelde which hit No. 1 on the charts in Mexico, Brazil, and Spain and No. 2 on the U.S. Latin charts, per Remezcla.

The music video starts in the same way Anahí did 17 years ago with Azul Guaita at a school locker singing, “While my mind travels to where you are, my father yells again…” Jeronimo Cantillo walks down the hall singing the next verse, which Alfonso Herrera originally sang followed by Andrea Chaparro. The entire cast is then seen singing the chorus of the song, “Y soy rebelde” (“I am rebellious”), while dressed in their new school uniforms which consist of red jackets with gold buttons, sweater vests, navy ties, blue skirts, beige pants and the characters personal touch. Other cast members in the music video are Sergio Mayer Mori, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente and Giovanna Grigio.

There were 2 different Rebelde’s that aired in ‘00s, the Mexican one that ran from 2004-2006 produced by Pedro Damián, and the Argentine version that aired first in 2002. Many were curious if Damián, producer of the Mexican version of the telenovela made by Televisa had anything to do with it but after it was announced he revealed he was not invited to the project. The reason could be because the new production is based on the Argentine original and not on the one he created. However, it will have the songs that he made, which he gave the rights to. “They will make the Argentine version and will occupy the scripts of the first version and not the ones we made in the Mexican soap opera. With these scripts I think they will make their own version, which will be shorter, closer to the reality of this generation and is setting its own objectives,” explained Damián.