10 fun facts you might not know about Oscar Isaac

HE USED TO TRANSPORT DEAD BODIES BEFORE ACTING

Before acting Isaac had a lot of part-time jobs he says he was terrible at. Long with being a grocery bagger and gold club waiter he worked as an orderly at the hospital where his father was a pulmonologist. It was the longest job he had and he told VICE his duties included, “taking people to do X-rays, bringing the deceased down to the morgue.” His experience could have helped his admission to Julliard. “When I applied to Juilliard, they asked, ‘What other jobs have you done that qualifies you?’ I put the hospital down because you get to see the extremes of humanity there—life and death,” Isaac explained.

HE ALMOST JOINED THE MILITARY

Isaac starred in Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck as a former U.S Army Delta Force operator but he almost joined the Marines and the Reserves in real life. He told Esquire he was interested in doing “combat photography” but his dad was against it. “I had to have the recruiters come all the way down to Miami where my dad was living and they convinced him to let me join. I did the exam, I took the oath, but then we had gotten the money together to record an album with The Worms. I decided I’d join the Reserves instead.” Everything changed once he realized combat photography wasn’t a real path in the reserves. “I said I wanted to do combat photography. They said, ‘We don’t do that in the Reserves, but we can give you anti-tank?‘ Ha! I was like, ‘it’s a little different to what I was thinking,” the producer said.

HE WAS EXPELLED FROM SCHOOL IN 7TH GRADE

Isaac was a bit of a YOLO rebel when he was younger and admitted that he was expelled from a private school in seventh grade. “I‘d petted some animals I wasn’t supposed to pet,” Isaac told Details. “The school was built around this guy‘s ranch, and there was a big wall, and we never knew what was on the other side. Me and my friend jumped over and found all these exotic animals—guard emus and the craziest tiny little beavers. We just started petting them all. Why wouldn’t you? But the guy complained.” Well, we all agree we would pet exotic animals we got the chance, that wasn’t all he did, “I sprayed a fire extinguisher in the gym and defaced a mural. Wrote curse words on all the stairs up to the library, like s**t, f**k, a**, all the way to the top step. Yeah, it was just stupid, stupid,” Isaac added.

