When discussing our favorite films, we often don’t talk about footwear. Still, movies have the capacity of launching brands and styles, with shoes being one of the items that people are most interested in. This makes sense; while replicating a full outfit from a movie you love is complicated and expensive, buying the cool shoes you saw makes more sense.

Fashion in film is pivotal, often influencing the plot and becoming a central character of the story. While the clothes and the shoes don’t have dialogue, they often add layers and a vibe to films that make them emblematic. These looks tend to represent the fashion of the era, and what people were interested in at the time of the film’s release.

Here are 7 of the most iconic shoes to have appeared on films.