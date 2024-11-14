Kim Kardashian reveals she is raising her four children with ex-husband Kanye West 'alone'

Kim Kardashian is known for her iconic influence on popular culture and groundbreaking success in fashion and beauty. But beyond the public spotlight and the red carpet events, Kim recently opened up about the often unseen side of her life: the raw, complex, and sometimes exhausting experience of being a mother to four young children.

In a candid conversation with Zoe Winkler on the "What in the Winkler?" podcast, Kim delved into the challenges of raising her four children with ex-husband Kanye West—North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (5).

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian is one to always post photos of her adorable children.

Parenting Challenges: "Sometimes You're in This Alone"

Kim noted that her friendship with Zoe Winkler largely centers around their shared experiences in parenting and the feeling of judgment. "And feeling like sometimes you're in this alone," she said, pointing out that while she has a strong support network, there are moments of deep isolation, especially late at night. "In the middle of the night…when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up—it's not something that I talk about a lot," she admitted.

Kim highlights a unique yet universal truth: parenting can often feel overwhelming, no matter the resources or support. And though many might assume that wealth or fame simplifies parenting, Kim explained that the essentials of raising children don't change.

Addressing Assumptions: "You Have the Resources"

Kim also addressed a common misconception—one she often hears from critics. Many assume that her wealth affords her a much easier parenting experience. "I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,'" she explained. While Kim doesn't deny that these resources are helpful, she points out that, in the end, she is still essentially a single mom managing the needs, personalities, and schedules of four growing children.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian and her four children

Kim's morning routine paints a picture of parenthood's very real, chaotic side. "I mean even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take," she recalled, laughing at the experience of being in a "pit stop of a race car driver" as each child has different requests, needs, and preferences. Her morning description emphasizes that, like all mothers, she's trying to juggle a thousand tasks while making each child feel seen, loved, and ready for the day ahead.

Navigating Divorce and Talking to Her Kids About Hard Topics

Since her 2022 divorce from Kanye, Kim has been navigating the waters of single motherhood, often facing difficult conversations with her children. In a recent interview with GQ, she explained her approach to discussing her divorce with her kids, emphasizing that her priority is making sure they feel loved and understood. "Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard," she shared.

© @kimkardashian

Kim also believes that honesty is essential, but she's careful to communicate in ways her children can understand. "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side," she added.

Showing Vulnerability and Managing Her Emotions

While Kim has built an empire partly based on her image of resilience and strength, she is open about experiencing stress, sadness, and even self-doubt. "Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she noted, explaining that she allows herself to cry and feel her emotions fully. ​​​​