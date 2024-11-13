Eva Longoria on leaving the U.S.: Actress reveals why she is 'done' with living in Los Angeles

In a revealing cover story for Marie Claire's "Age Issue," actress and filmmaker Eva Longoria opens up about her decision to live outside the United States. The Flamin' Hot director, 49, has made a home between Spain and Mexico with her husband José Bastón and their 6-year-old son Santiago, a shift she describes as a fresh chapter that's been a few years in the making.

Despite spending her "whole adult life" in Los Angeles, Longoria noticed an undeniable shift in the city's atmosphere. "The vibe was different," she shared, adding that the pandemic underscored her feelings of change. "Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s—t on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

© Getty Images Actor Eva Longoria speaks onstage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Now immersed in new projects and surroundings, she's excitedly embraced this next phase. Longoria decides to relocate as she works on the second installment of her CNN miniseries Searching for Spain, a follow-up to 2023's Searching for Mexico. The opportunity to explore her cultural heritage has been deeply meaningful to her and underscores a broader vision of where she sees herself at this stage in life.

The Texas native, who starred in recent projects like Only Murders in the Building and Apple TV+'s Land of Women, acknowledges that her ability to live abroad is a privilege — one she doesn't take for granted.

An outspoken activist, Longoria has long been an influential political voice, especially for women and Latino communities. Deemed a "political power broker" by The Washington Post in 2020, she has been dedicated to supporting causes that matter to her, recently campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris and advocating for the Latino vote. "We've been screaming from the highest rooftop that the Latino vote is not something to take for granted," she told Marie Claire. "You have to earn it and win it every election cycle."

Her latest comments on U.S. politics reflect her deep concerns about the nation's future, particularly regarding former President Donald Trump. "The shocking part is not that he won," she said, "it's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office." For Longoria, the prospect of another four years under Trump brings significant apprehension. "If he keeps his promises," she warns, "America is going to be a scary place."

While she feels fortunate to live abroad, she empathizes with those who can't escape what she describes as a "dystopian" trajectory for the country. "I get to escape and go somewhere," she notes, with palpable concern for Americans who don't have the same option. "They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."