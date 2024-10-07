Eva Longoria holds hands with her 6-year-old son Santiago while attending the Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria attended the Global Gift Gala with her 6-year-old son Santiago. On Saturday, October 5, the Latina actress, 49, had an adorable mommy and me moment at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. The star walked the red carpet and posed for photos alongside her son whore a black tuxedo with white sneakers.

Longoria matched Santiago's chic vibe by wearing a silver strapless, floor-length gown, necklace, and a chunky bracelet.

© Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images Eva Longoria and Santiago Enrique Baston attend the "Global Gift Gala" Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel George V on October 05, 2024 in Paris, France.

Eva also took to social media to share BTS of herself getting glam. "Let me see, papa," Longoria said to her son, who was eating a chocolate bar in the background. "Let me see you!"

"Santi did not want to leave the red carpet," Longoria wrote, revealing that her son has an affinity for entertainment.

© Pascal Le Segretain Santiago Enrique Baston and Eva Longoria attended the "Global Gift Gala" Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel George V on October 05, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

During a recent conversation with Hoda Kotb on Today, Eva said her son is "evolving and changing," and she loves having him around. "Oh my God, you know what, I love [that] he’s always with me when I’m working," Longoria said. "If we’re in Spain, we just all go to Spain. If we’re in Rome, we’re all in Rome. And he’s very cultured."

The star also said that Santiago likes to indulge in local cuisine when traveling with his famous mom. "'Oh, Mom, can we have macarons if you go to Paris? We can eat jamón when we’re in Spain,'" he told Eva, who said she likes how open-minded he is regarding global gastronomy. "I just love how global he’s growing up, and [how he] understands and appreciates other cultures and other languages,” Longoria added.

© Getty Images Actress Eva Longoria, her son Santiago Baston and her husband Jose Baston are seen on July 22, 2022 in Marbella, Spain.

Eva and Pepe Bastón tied the knot on May 21, 2016, in Valle de Bravo, México. Two years later, on June 19, 2018, the actress confirmed exclusively to HOLA! USA, they had welcomed their first child together. “It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” she said.

“I still look at Santi and wonder how my body created and nourished this little bundle of love. Truly a miracle! From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before. Happy 4 month Birthday mi Santi precioso!!!" she wrote on social media at the time.

“Ever since having Santi, my photos have quadrupled on my phone,” the actress and producer told HOLA! USA. She revealed one picture she can count on for a guaranteed smile. “For sure a picture of Santi laughing,” she shared. “He’s always laughing.”



