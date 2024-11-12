Donald Trump's granddaughter shares behind-the-scenes look at election night; 'It was so special for him to win'

Donald Trump was elected president last Tuesday. His granddaughter, Kai Trump, just shared a video on her YouTube providing her followers with a behind-the-scenes look at the historic night.

© Anadolu Kai Trump at the Republican National Convetion

The 17-year-old shared a video titled "Election Night Vlog" on her channel, which has over 133k subscribers. "I'm ready to party it up tonight, and hopefully we can catch a dub," said Kai.

The vlog shows Kai hanging around with her family, including the moment when the Trumps took a group photo alongside Elon Musk, one of Trump's biggest supporters.

"Elon? You have to have a picture with your boy," said Trump. "You have to get Elon with his boy. Gorgeous, perfect boy."

The video also showed Kai getting ready for her night, and sharing some of the emotional toll of the past couple of days when the campaign was in high gear.

© Chip Somodevilla Kai Trump rehearsing her speech at the Republican National Convention

"The past five days, I have been so nervous, like I feel like I've had butterflies in my stomach for so long," she said.

Kai concluded the video by sharing how much her grandfather's hard work matters to her. "I just finished playing 18 holes with him," she said.

"It was his first time playing in probably 90 days or more."

When discussing Trump's campaign and future presidency, she said, "It's his last time running, so it was so special for him to win."

More details about Kai Trump's RNC speech

Kai is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr and his ex, Vanessa Kay Haydon. She became more politically involved this year, after she gave a speech at the Republican National Convention that painted a picture of her grandfather as a normal and "loving" man.

"He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking," she said. Kai revealed that one of Trump's main concerns is her and her siblings' education.

"When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me," she said.