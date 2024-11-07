Elon Musk responds to estranged daughter Vivian’s comments on her future in the U.S.

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian, who transitioned in 2022, is ready to leave the country after the US presidential election. The 20-year-old has been very vocal against President Trump and her father. Wilson and her twin brother Griffin were born to Musk's first wife, author Justine Musk.

Taking to Threads, she wrote on Thursday, "I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States." As a trans woman who has been vocal about her community's rights she explained her reasoning, "Even if he's only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon."

Vivian had people in the comments encouraging her to stay in the country to continue to use her voice for trans rights. As for how her father responded to her tweet, the billionaire responded to a tweet sharing a headline by the New York Post saying, "The woke mind virus killed my son."

Vivian caught wind of the disturbing tweet and took to threads to ask if she could attend her own funeral, along with a hilarious Wendy Williams clip. Vivian came out as transgender in June 2022 when she filed to change her first name and take her mom's last name.

The filing stated the reason as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”

Two years later, Musk claimed he had been “essentially tricked into signing documents” allowing Vivian’s gender reassignment.

Although Musk wrote on X in 2020, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare," he's seemed to have had a change of heart.

How many kids does Musk have?

Musk has had at least 12 children with three women. He shares custody of his four sons with his former wife Justine. The former couple welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk in 2006 through IVF. Their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, was born in 2002 and died at just 10 weeks old of sudden infant death syndrome.

In addition, Musk and Grimes welcomed X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed "X") in 2020 and later welcomed two more children: Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (nicknamed "Y"), born via surrogate in 2021, and a third child named Tau Techno Mechanicus, revealed in 2023

Musk also fathered twins in 2021 with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive, though their names have not been publicly disclosed. It was revealed they had a third child together in 2024, although the name and gender have not been revealed.