Thalia says goodbye to her sister Ernestina with an emotional tribute: ‘I didn’t know my heart could break just a little bit more'

Thalia is going through one of the most challenging times of her life following the loss of her sister, Ernestina Sodi. Just hours after Ernestina’s daughter, Camila Sodi, confirmed the news, the singer took to social media to share a heartfelt farewell to her beloved “Titi,” as she lovingly called her. According to Camila’s post, her mother passed away on November 8 after spending several days in the hospital due to two heart attacks and a ruptured aorta.

© IG @thalia Thalia said goodbye to her sister with a tribute on social media

The Mexican star took to Instagram, where she has more than 21 million followers, to share a heartfelt farewell for her sister. Her message was accompanied by some of their best moments captured in photos.

“The same sun, the sea, the breeze, and love in one person. Joy, resilience, kindness, and life itself in your whole being, Ernestina. Not only my sister on this earth but also my sister in Christ! A double blessing! God allowed all of us who love you to say goodbye to you in these days, where, like the warrior you are, you fought until the very last second to be here, to gift us your smile, to look into our eyes, and to share tears as the family we are.”

“‘Titi,’ I know you’re reuniting with Mom and Dad and friends who went before us, but above all, you are now in the presence of our beloved God!”

Thalia's sister died on November 8th at the age of 64

“I know you are freer and happier than ever, more joyful and content in the presence of the eternal ✨ Here, and we will miss your hugs, your little hands full of caresses, your blue eyes filled with starlight, your golden hair, your beautiful conversations, your whole human presence. I didn’t know my heart could break just a little bit more, giving me a new, completely indescribable pain—the pain of losing a sibling.”

© IG @thalia Thalia and Ernestina were 11 years apart, and they were very close

A poem for Ernestina

After sharing her words, Thalia posted a poem titled La Barca (The Boat), which speaks of transitioning from this world.

“I stand on the seashore. A boat at my side spreads her white sails to the morning breeze and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength. I stand and watch her until she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other. Then someone at my side says: ‘There! She is gone!’ Gone where? Gone from my sight... that is all.”

“She is just as large in mast, hull, and spar as she was when she left my side and just as able to bear her load of living freight to the port of her destination. Her diminished size is in me, not in her. And just at the moment when someone at my side says, ‘There! She is gone!’ there are other eyes watching her coming and other voices ready to take up the glad shout: ‘Here she comes!’ And that is dying.”

© IG: @Thalia Thalia and her sister Ernestina Sodi

"Thank you, my beloved! Thank you for being so generous in every way in this life.I love you so much, beautiful! So much, always."

Many celebrity friends are showing their support in the comments. Jaime Camil wrote, "I remember Titi with great affection, I am truly sorry 🙏🏽" And Lili Estefan told her friend, "🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 how sorry I am, I know how much you loved her and the pain you feel right now. Praying for all of you, may God help you in this difficult time, my dear soul 🙏"

Others like Karol G's dad, Goyo, Ninel Conde, Alejandro Fernández, and thousands of fans are leaving comments to support Thalia during this challenging time for her and her family.

