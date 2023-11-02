Jaime Camil’s heartfelt goodbye to his grandmother

Jaime Camil is currently going through a difficult time. The accomplished Mexican actor recently took to social media to announce the loss of his beloved grandmother, affectionately known as Vovi. In a touching and heartfelt message, Camil bid her a fond farewell, offering beautiful words that paid tribute to the cherished moments they shared and the enduring memories that will forever hold a special place in his heart.

“Vovi, I will miss you greatly, not only me but also all the people who deeply loved you in Mexico and Brazil,” wrote Jaime about his grandma, who was the mother of Cecilia Saldaña, the actor’s mother.

Along with these words, he shared an old photo from his childhood where his grandmother is seen hugging him on the beach. He also wrote on the post, “I love you! Those times in Acapulco, more than a grandmother, you were a second Mom.”

In a heartfelt farewell to his beloved 99-year-old grandmother, Jaime left a touching message: “Rest in peace, Vovi! Soar high and watch over us from there 🙏🏽❤️👼🏼🥹.” His fans showered him with messages of love and support, knowing just how much he adored his dear Vovi.

After a recent setback

The sad news follows the cancellation of his recently premiered show “Lotería Loca,” hosted by Jaime himselfl. According to Deadline reports, the Mexican-style game show was taken off the air due to low viewership, despite being broadcast after the popular game show “The Price Is Right.”

“Lotería Loca” was the first multicultural, bilingual, and Latino-inspired show to air in prime time television. The project came about after the star of “Broke” became the first Latino to lead a comedy series on CBS since Desi Arnaz with the iconic show “I Love Lucy” in 1951.

