Jaime Camil opens up about his ‘green card’ wedding with Heidi Balvanera

Jaime Camil and Heidi Balvanera have had many weddings. On an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Camil opened up about the different weddings that he’s shared with Balvanera, including his “green card wedding.”

Camil and his family

Camil and Hudson were discussing his marriage to actress Heidi Balvanera, and their upcoming 10 year anniversary. He explained that he and Balvanera have gotten married a couple of times, all due to immigration processes. "Well, we had the 'green card wedding,'" he said. "Let me explain. In Mexico we say 'amor de mi visa,' the love of my visa. No, I'm kidding. We got married because I was doing the green card process for my family."

Camil explained that he included his family on the green card application, and then married Balvuena at the county clerk. "We went, dressed like that believe it or not, with our daughter Elena, to the Ventura county clerk. And we got married,” he said. The two filed the documents the following day, which wasn’t the best idea. Camil said they raised “every single red flag that you can imagine for immigration because we filed the green card and the authorities were like, ‘Oh. He got married yesterday… So they thought I had purchased my wife — but I didn’t.”

Camil said that they then married normally, in 2013, with a church ceremony and a reception. They now share two kids: Elena and Jamie.