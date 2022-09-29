Vicente Fernández’s biopic, starred by Jaime Camil, is Netflix’s #1 show worldwide

Jaime Camil is one of the most beloved Latino actors. The Golden Globe-award and Critics‘ Choice-award nominee and “Jane the Virgin” breakout is giving life to the legendary Mexican Ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez in “El Rey.”

The 15-episode biographic series tells the story of Vicente Fernández, from his humble upbringing in Huentitan el alto, Jalisco, Mexico, to maintaining his position as Mexico’s most significant living singer for more than 40 years. The show is now #1 worldwide, with over 33 million hours watched.

Camil recently earned rave reviews opposite Cecily Strong, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jane Krakowski in the Apple TV+ musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” (winning for AFI’s “Television Program of the Year”) from iconic producer Lorne Michaels. He also received great comments for his work opposite Zoë Kravitz in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max film KIMI as the villain,

Camil is well-known for playing “the scene-stealing comedic bright spot” ‘Rogelio de la Vega’, the supremely vain, but well-meaning, famous telenovela star and Gina Rodriguez’s father on the critically acclaimed CW series “Jane the Virgin,” for which VANITY FAIR named him as one of the “Best TV Characters.”

Most recently, Camil starred in and executive produced the CBS comedy series “Broke,” which premiered as the season’s Most-Viewed Comedy Debut, drawing the biggest audience for a comedy series premiere with 7.1 MILLION viewers. Camil also executive produced (through his ECABA banner) and starred as the leading man in the Lionsgate/Pantelion film, MY BOYFRIEND’S MEDS (LAS PILDORAS DE MI NOVIO), which was released worldwide.

Camil has also lent his voice to the Sony/Columbia Pictures animated film HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3, marking his third animated film in as many years, having also been in Universal Pictures hit THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS and the Academy Award-winning film COCO.

Ahead of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, the star stopped by at HOLA! USA’s media hug to share more details about his life and career.