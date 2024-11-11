Jennifer Lopez proves she’s ‘Unstoppable’ in a stunning gown at the premiere of Wicked

Jennifer Lopez has been an undeniable force in American pop culture for decades. Her star power transcends music, film, and fashion, but recently, she’s been making headlines for her high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck, less than two years after their fairytale reunion. However, over the weekend, Lopez, who is also promoting her new movie “Unstoppable”, showed that she’s more focused than ever on her career—and looking stunning while doing it.

The Bronx-born megastar stepped out for the Hollywood premiere of Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, in a jaw-dropping Zuhair Murad gown that showcased her legendary physique, turning heads and reminding everyone why she’s still one of the most glamorous stars in the industry.

© Gilbert Flores Jennifer Lopez at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

On Friday, November 22, Wicked, a bold reimagining of The Wizard of Oz, hits theaters in the U.S. The highly anticipated film stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch, bringing fresh energy to the beloved classic. During the global press tour, the duo has created buzz both on-screen and off, embracing their characters with pink-and-white and green-and-black looks.

However, at the Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez stole the spotlight, commanding attention and proving why she’s one of America’s most enduring style icons.

© Gilbert Flores Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande at the "Wicked" Los Angeles Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez's jaw-dropping gown for the occasion

Jennifer Lopez has long been a Hollywood fashion icon, and her look at the Wicked premiere was no exception. Draped in a shimmering Zuhair Murad gown from the designer’s Spring 2024 Haute Couture collection, Lopez exuded confidence and sophistication. The striking ensemble perfectly captured her signature style, featuring sparkles, intricate embellishments, sheer panels, daring cutouts, and a second-skin effect. Could anything be more quintessentially “JLo”?

© Phillip Faraone LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

The gown, a masterpiece of craftsmanship, featured sheer panels, intricate cutouts, and shimmering embellishments that highlighted her famously toned figure. This look was more than just a dress—it was a statement. As one of Hollywood’s most loyal Zuhair Murad supporters, Lopez effortlessly reaffirmed her status as a muse for couture designers worldwide.

The gown was intricately crafted from fabric adorned with an array of glittering beads—including crystals, small spheres, sequins, and tubular embellishments—in earthy tones of beige, cream, and brown. Its halter neckline elegantly revealed part of Jennifer’s back, while strategic cutouts at the waist and a daring thigh-high slit highlighted her stunning physique, showcasing her timeless beauty at 55.

© Amy Sussman LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jennifer completed the look with sky-high nude Jimmy Choo sandals adorned with sparkling crystals and a metallic clutch. Despite the gown’s standout nature, she doubled down on her love for maximalism by adding two beaded bracelets and an oversized ring. Her manicure didn’t go unnoticed either—XL-length, almond-shaped nails in an iridescent green hue that subtly nodded to the movie’s theme.

© Getty Images

Her hair was styled in an elegant, voluminous Italian-style bun with a center part and loose, wavy tendrils framing her face. Her makeup, true to her signature style, featured earthy tones, highlighting her radiant complexion with a dewy, glowing finish.