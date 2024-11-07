Sofia Richie praises her husband Elliot Grainge for being a great dad: 'We love you so much'

Sofia Richie Grainge is sharing her happiness after starting her motherhood journey. The 25-year-old model praised her husband, Elliot Grainge, describing him as the "greatest dad" and celebrating his 31st birthday.

Sofia took to social media to share a sweet photo of the proud dad and their 5-month-old daughter, Eloise. Elliot can be seen reading 'How to Spot a Unicorn' to their daughter.

© Instagram/Sofia Richie

"Happy birthday to my sweet EG," she shared, adding another photo of them during her pregnancy. "We love you so much!" Sofia wrote. The model has been open about her pregnancy and motherhood journey, sharing her excitement and being honest about the difficult moments she faced.

© Instagram/Sofia Richie

“I had a great pregnancy up until about 32 weeks,” she said during an episode of the She MD podcast. “I woke up one morning and I texted Dr. A and was like, 'Hey, I woke up and I'm really tired today. My back really hurts. I feel a little crampy.' And I really thought it was going to be another one of those, 'Yeah, babe, that's pregnancy. You're going to be fine, but you can come in if you want me to check you' type situations.”

“But instead,” she continued, “she was like, 'You know what? Actually, I think you should go see the fetal specialist to monitor, to make sure that everything's okay, and then you'll go home. It's not a big deal.'”

© Instagram/Sofia Richie

It was later discovered that she was in active labor and had to stay in the hospital. After welcoming her baby, Sofia was experiencing postpartum preeclampsia. "I went home and I blew up like a balloon” she recalled. “Quite literally, just swelled. I felt very ill... So [Dr. A] sent over her wonderful nurse and my blood pressure was 165 over 103."