John Travolta's daughter Ella teases new project that will drop this Friday

Ella Blue has a new musical project. The singer, and the daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, has been releasing new music. This week, she announced that she'd be releasing two new songs that will be a part of her new EP.

© Taylor Hill Ella Blue Travolta at the 2024 MoMA Film Benefit

Ella made the announcement on her Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of different versions of herself.

The image shows her doing various things, including eating some pasta, playing the ukulele, holding her record up, vacuuming the lawn, laughing, having a drink, and more.

Ella's emotional song 'Little Bird'

Over the past couple of months, Ella has been sharing new singles, including "Little Bird," which she wrote for her mother. “'Little bird' is a song about a beautiful time in my life. I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written overnight. This song is about the celebration of life," she wrote on Instagram.

The music video was shared shortly after, revealing that the song is a tribute to her family, and features their home videos.

John Travolta also shared the single on his social media, revealing that it has many connections to his marriage to Preston. “This is a very special day. Ella is releasing her new single ‘Little Bird.’ This song and video is an homage to her mother, and it also happens to be my wedding anniversary with Kelly," he wrote.

© DeFodi Images Ella Bleu Travolta and John Travolta at the Paris Olympic games

Kelly Preston died in 2020

Kelly Preston developed breast cancer and died in 2020, at the age of 57. Travolta shared the news on social media, sharing that he and his children would be taking a step back from the public eye to process their grief.

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while."

The pair shared three kids: Ella, 24, Ben, 16, and Jett, who tragically died when he was 16.