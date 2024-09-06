John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu releases a new single inspired on her late mother

John Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu, has shared her new single. The daughter of Travolta and the late Kelly Preston has been working hard to make new music, revealing that her new project is a personal one.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ella has been teasing the music on Instagram, sharing the record's cover art and providing more details in separate posts. The song is called "Little Bird," and was released today. "So excited for you all to hear it," she wrote, with the cover art showing a small cupid drawing in a cream-colored background.

A second post shows her wearing a white suit and playing a strings-based instrument. She sits on a coach and looks contemplative. “'Little bird' is a song about a beautiful time in my life. I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written over night. This song is about the celebration of life," she captioned the post.

Today, she shared the song's music video, which is a tribute to her late mother, her brother, and her dad.

More details about Ella's new single and upcoming album

"Little Bird" is inspired by the loss of Kelly Preston, who died in 2020, at the age of 57 after a breast cancer diagnosis. The song was produced by Travolta, who shared a tribute on his own social media. “This is a very special day. Ella is releasing her new single ‘Little Bird.’ This song and video is an homage to her mother, and it also happens to be my wedding anniversary with Kelly," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Ella is only 24 years old but has some experience in the entertainment business. She began her career as a musician in 2021, with the release of her song "Dizzy." She's also tried out modeling and acting, making appearances in New York Fashion Week events and having small parts alongside her dad in the films "Gotti" and "The Poison Rose."