Pedro Pascal spotted dancing at The Cure concert: Joined by his 'Fantastic Four' co-star in London

Pedro Pascal has been making the most of his time in London. The Hollywood star continues to film his highly anticipated film 'Fantastic Four,' and while he is known for having a busy schedule, he has been enjoying his time in the city with his inner circle.

This time, the actor was accompanied by one of his co-stars, Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Pedro is set to play Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, while Ebon will play the fan-favorite character, the Thing.

© jeromejdlr via instagram Pedro Pascal with Ebon Moss-Bachrach at The Cure Concert in London

The pair were spotted having a good time at The Cure concert in London. Fans of the actor noticed Pedro's presence and shared clips of him dancing and singing along to the hit songs, with the star going viral after showing he is a true fan of the band.

The intimate show in London was full of stars, including HBO Succession's actor Brian Cox, Green Day's frontman Billy Joe Armstrong, Sam Smith, and Boy George, among others. Pedro's fans took to social media to comment on his musical taste.

"Doing those 80's moves. Gotta love it!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "You just had to give me another reason to love this man," adding, "His little dancy dance!"

How Pedro Pascal got in shape for Gladiator II:

The actor also started the press tour for his latest film 'Gladiator II' alongside Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. Pedro recently revealed to ET that he decided to get in better shape in the movie, despite not being asked to get into intense training.

© Frazer Harrison Pedro Pascal attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

“I was in no single directive from the movie to get in any kind of shape, but I did. Mainly so that I wouldn’t get hurt, and it didn’t work. I got hurt anyway,” he said. “I got stronger than I’ve ever been just so that I can play the character, really.”

“I’m definitely getting to the point where I can’t just wake up and do stuff like that, so I got ready for that,” Pedro added. “I used to be able to wake up and do that stuff, but things have changed and so I knew I wanted to be able to do those things. I trained, and rehearsed obviously, a lot, to be able to do it”