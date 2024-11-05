Matthew McConaughey celebrates his 55th birthday with sweet tribute from Wife Camila

On Monday, November 4, Matthew McConaughey turned 55, and his wife, Camila Alves, made sure it was memorable. Camila, a model and entrepreneur, took to social media to honor her husband, sharing a heartfelt message and a video of the two enjoying a fun "sleigh street ride."

"Today we celebrate you! …. Well technically we celebrated you all weekend!" wrote Camila, 41. "Hoo you bring so much Joy Matthew … but I am stopping here before I get all sentimental … !" She concluded with, "To many more sleigh street rides celebrating YOU."

Camila Reflects on Meeting Matthew for the First Time

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, Camila shared the story of her first encounter with McConaughey, a moment that now feels fated. The two first met at a bar, and Camila recalls hearing a distinctive voice near her, drawing plenty of attention from the bartender. "The first time I saw him at the bar, he was trying to get the bartender to make these drinks... coaching the bartender to make the margarita," she said.

© Dimitrios Kambouris NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Camila Alves McConaughey and MatthewÂ McConaughey attend the Kering Foundation Third Annual Caring For Women Dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Kering)

Curiosity piqued, she looked over and was surprised to see a bearded man wearing a Rasta hat and flip-flops. Camila found the look intriguing, especially his laid-back style. "I saw he had flip-flops on and I was like, 'Oh, I like that.' So I decided to hang around a little bit longer at the bar."

A Bond Forged Over Margaritas and a Language Barrier

Later that night, McConaughey and Camila connected, kicking things off with some margaritas. Matthew, known for his Southern charm, took the opportunity to impress her with his drink-making skills. "I got her to my table and I made her, I mean, an incredible margarita," he revealed to the publication.

What followed was a whirlwind connection over drinks and conversation. "Over those margaritas — probably my third, her first — I understood her Portuguese better than I've ever understood it in the last 19 years," joked Matthew McConaughey. Despite the language differences, the two understood each other perfectly. "The language of love is coming out of Portuguese language and in Spanish that night, and we both understood every single word," he added.

A Lasting Love

Their chance encounter marked the beginning of a beautiful love story that has blossomed over the years. Six years after their paths first crossed, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves celebrated their love by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Austin, Texas, in 2012.

© Rick Kern (L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Vida McConaughey attend the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Before making their lifelong commitment, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Levi, in 2008, followed by their daughter, Vida, in 2010. In 2013, the couple had a second son, which they named Livingston.