Matthew McConaughey comforts son Levi on his acting debut in 'Way of the Warrior Kid'

Matthew McConaughey offered emotional support to his 16-year-old son, Levi, on the set of Levi's debut film, "Way of the Warrior Kid." In a video obtained by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actor was captured giving his seemingly anxious son a comforting pat on the shoulder, followed by a brief conversation at Mission Beach in San Diego.

According to a TMZ source, Levi was preparing to film a pull-up scene for the film when McConaughey stepped in to talk to him. Though McConaughey, 54, is not part of the production, he appeared to be there in a mentoring role, offering guidance to his eldest child.

© Grosby Group

The actor has always been open about his willingness to support his children's ambitions, including if they choose a path in the entertainment industry. In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, McConaughey said, "Look, I want them to do whatever it is they're fashioned to do. Whatever they have an innate ability to do, and they are willing to put in the work to get better at it. Whatever that is, I want them to do that." He added, "If that becomes something in the industry that I'm in? Bravo. I've met some of the most wonderful people in my life in my industry, I love what I do."

"Having children I know has made me a better artist and has made me a better actor, because kids see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent," he told People earlier this year.

"I become a better storyteller because I have kids, meaning, I come home from work on something like True Detective, and my 4-year-old kid goes, 'What'd you do today?' I cannot tell them what the show's really about, it's not age-appropriate. So I have to go into a parable for them," the told the publication.

"And so I had to become a better storyteller to tell my kids about a good guy, a bad guy, and a monster in this, to tell them the parable of the story I was in," he concluded.

© Matthew McConaughey

Per PageSix, Levi's casting in "Way of the Warrior Kid" was announced in early September. He landed a supporting role alongside rising actress Ava Torres. However, their specific roles in the youth empowerment story are still under wraps. The film's lead cast includes Chris Pratt, Linda Cardellini, and Jude Hill.

Apple and Skydance will produce the movie, based on Jocko Willink's book of the same name. Joseph McGinty Nichol will direct it, and Will Staples will write the script.

© Rick Kern (L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Vida McConaughey attend the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

In addition to Levi, McConaughey shares two more children with his wife, Camila Alves: 14-year-old daughter Vida and 11-year-old son Livingston.