Bad Bunny debuts new fiery look for his upcoming movie 'Caught Stealing': Watch here the BTS

Bad Bunny is cementing his status as a Hollywood actor. After starring in an action-packed film alongside Brad Pitt, the Puerto Rican star is acting alongside Austin Butler in "Caught Stealing," based on the book of the same name by Charlie Huston.

Benito changed his dark brown curls to a copper tone and matched his beard. While specifics of the film are yet to be released, images of the pair filming on set caught them splattered with fake blood, which could indicate this is a crime thriller. Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film also features Zoë Kravitz and Regina King.

Bad Bunny, Austin Butler, Regina King, Action Brunson, and more are spotted on the set of 'Caught Stealing' this evening in New York.

What we know so far about 'Caught Stealing'

Sony Pictures is developing an exciting new adaptation of Charlie Huston's novel. A previous adaptation was in the works in 2013; however, the project never came to fruition. Fast-forward to March 2024, when a fresh adaptation was announced, this time with Huston himself adapting his novel and visionary director Darren Aronofsky taking the reins.

Bad Bunny, Austin Butler, Regina King, Action Bronson y más fueron vistos esta noche en el set de 'Caught Stealing' en Nueva York.

The project continued to attract attention. In July 2024, acclaimed actresses Zoë Kravitz and Regina King were confirmed to have joined the cast in undisclosed roles, further heightening anticipation. In August 2024, the ensemble grew even more impressive with the addition of Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Griffin Dunne, Vincent D'Onofrio, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai had also joined the cast.

Principal photography kicked off on September 5, 2024, in New York City, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling film adaptation.

Bad Bunny while filming "Caught Stealing"

Bad Bunny is unstoppable

Bad Bunny has been impressively managing his music and acting careers. In fact, he recently landed another role in the sequel to the classic comedy Happy Gilmore alongside Adam Sandler. In the upcoming film, the plot details have been kept under wraps, but it is known that the 1996 comedy starred Adam Sandler as a failed hockey player named Happy Gilmore who discovers a natural talent for golf and becomes a sensation in the sport.

Julie Bowen will reprise her role as Virginia Venit, Sandler’s onscreen love interest, and Christopher McDonald will return as Shooter McGavin, the film’s jealous villain. Sandler celebrated one of the first days of production by sharing a photo on Instagram. “It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun," he captioned the post.

Bad Bunny arrives to a Studio in Brooklyn on September 03, 2024 in New York City.

Kyle Newacheck has been announced as the director for the upcoming project. Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy penned the screenplay, which will also be involved in the production alongside Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds. Additionally, Dennis Dugan, the director of the original Happy Gilmore, will serve as an executive producer, along with Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, David Bausch, and Barry Bernardi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.