Trinity Rodman ranks top 10 in the world by Ballon d'Or

Trinity Rodman helped Team USA take gold at the Olympics this year, and her outstanding work on the field is not going unnoticed. The 22-year-old secured her place among the top 10 players in the world, as recognized by the prestigious Ballon d’Or rankings.

© Claudio Villa Trinity Rodman #5 of Team United States in action during the Women's semifinal match between United States of America and Germany during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

They shared the list on Monday, and she is sitting pretty at number 9. Trinity plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and the United States national team.

© @ballondorofficial

The list also included Trinity’s Team USA forwards teammates, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson. Together, the trio was known as the “triple threat” before they proposed the nickname 'Triple Espresso.' Smith was ranked #4, with Swanson at #6.

© Brad Smith/ISI Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, and Trinity Rodman

As for the #1 ranked athlete who took home the coveted Golden Ball award for women, it was Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí. It’s the second consecutive year that Bonmatí has taken home the award. It was presented by actress Natalie Portman and highlights the best talents in soccer.

Premier League club Manchester City and the Spain national team star Rodri took home the coveted #1 ranking for the men's side, following Messi, who won in 2023.

The Ballon d’Or was initially reserved for men since its inception in 1956. Women were only included in the award starting in 2018, making Rodman’s recognition all the more significant as she represents a new generation of female athletes breaking barriers and setting records.

Life after the Olympics

After the Olympics, the daughter of Dennis Rodman celebrated with her boyfriend on a well-earned vacation. She didn't have too much time to rest though because she jumped right back in with the Washington Spirit.

They are currently preparing for the team’s upcoming playoff run, with the Spirit’s home quarterfinal match set for Sunday, November 10, at Audi Field, with a kickoff time of 12:30 p.m. EST. Their opponent is still to be determined. Rodman leads the team with a career-high 12 goals and 7 assists.

The team has surged to one of its best regular seasons since its founding in 2012, with a record of 17-6-2 (53 points) through 25 matches, per their website. They currently sit in second place on the NWSL table and have set new club records for wins, points, and goals scored.