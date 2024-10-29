Angela Aguilar congratulates Christian Nodal on receiving recognition from Harvard University

Angela Aguilar couldn't be more proud of her husband. Christian Nodal was recently awarded the Trailblazer Award 2024 from Harvard University, one of the most prestigious institutions in the world. The award recognizes his talent, innovation, and cultural impact.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal

Nodal was accompanied by Aguilar, who witnessed the emotional moment from the front row. She shared a sweet post on social media, where she shared her admiration for her husband.

Nodal and Aguilar traveled to Massachusetts for the occasion, the home of the university. The event was attended by members of faculty and students, including many who are a part of RAZA, the student organization for Mexican students of the school.

Nodal received the award onstage and performed a rendition of one of his most significant songs, "De los besos que te di."

Aguilar captured various moments and shared them with her followers. "Very proud of you," she wrote in an image that showed Nodal dressed in a long-sleeved white t-shirt and jeans, looking down at the award in his hands with awe.

© @angelaaguilar Aguilar shared a recording of the moment

Nodal's achievement was also celebrated by the Harvard Foundation social media account, which shared an image of Aguilar and Nodal flanked by members of the school's faculty.

With this recognition, Nodal becomes the second Mexican artist and first Regional Mexican soloist to sign the prestigious Harvard Marshal Book.

Why did Harvard recognize Nodal?

In an Instagram post, The Harvard Foundation explained why Nodal was recognized by the school, sharing that his impact in the US and abroad is incredibly significant and inspirational for students and faculty alike.

"The Harvard Foundation was thrilled to be the department sponsor and support @harvardradclifferaza in bringing @nodal and @angela_aguilar_ to Harvard to engage with campus partners and honor Christian Nodal with the Trailblazer Award for the generational impact he has had on music in US and abroad!" reads the post's caption.