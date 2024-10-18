Angela Aguilar makes rare comment about online speculation regarding marriage to Christian Nodal; 'No one's heart got broken'

Angela Aguilar is setting the record straight. The Mexican singer is addressing her relationship with Christian Nodal, a topic that she usually avoids discussing in the media. In a new interview, she discussed social media and the perceptions that people have on her relationship with Nodal and his break up with his ex Cazzu, with whom he shares a child.

© @nodal Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar married this summer

Aguilar and Nodal's relationship timeline has long been a concern for the media, which has raised questions about the fact that their wedding took place in July, two months after Nodal's break up with Cazzu. "Everyone already makes up everything! Why do I have to say things? They have their own... literally, telenovelas about it," she said, explaining why she has decided to avoid discussing the topic publicly.

When asked about the story of her marriage to Nodal, she said, "It's not the one that they're portraying. I don't feel like at this point in my life I have to explain anything to anyone," she said in an interview with ABC News Live. "They don't even know five percent of the story that they're trying to tell, but that's okay because that's what sells."

"We're all happy, we're adults. We know how to handle this situation. It's not like what you see on social media," she continued. "All the parties involved were OK with it," she said, seemingly referencing Cazzu. "We have a clear conscience."

While she maintained details of their relationship private, she made it clear that she and Nodal's romance began years back, and that it rekindled recently. "Of course, Christian broke my heart a while ago but now it's together again," she said with a laugh.

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal's romantic performance

Last month, Christian Nodal surprised fans at one of his concerts with an appearance from his wife. Before bringing her onstage, Nodal shared with the audience that he and his band had been practicing this moment to make it perfect. Aguilar joined him to perform "Que Agonia," a song she released with Yuridia in 2022. While Nodal granted her the spotlight, the couple sang, laughed, and danced together, kissing each other various times throughout their performance.