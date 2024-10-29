Miss Universe 2024: Jacky Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera to host

Miss Universe 2024 is almost here! The beloved beauty show will be hosted in Mexico City on Saturday, November 16th, and will be broadcast on Telemundo, which has prepared some of the best presenters to deliver an unforgettable night to audience members tuning in from all over the country.

Viewers will be able to see Sheynnis Palacios crown her successor, with all of this taking place at Mexico's storied Arena CDMX.

Read on to meet the evening's hosts and presenters:

Jacqueline Bracamontes

© Ivan Apfel Jacqueline Bracamontes is a veteral of red carpets and award shows

Jackie will return to serve as hostess to the Miss Universe. The actress and presenter has a lengthy career on the small screen, participating in many telenovelas, award shows, and pageants.

She's served as host for shows like the Latin Billboards, the Latin American Music Awards, The Voice, and more.

Jackie is also a beauty pageant alum, winning the title for "Nuestra Belleza Latina Mexico" in 2001 and going on to represent her country in that year's "Miss Universe."

Danilo Carrera

© Jason Merritt Danilo Carrera hosted last year's Miss Universe pageant

Danilo is an actor born in Ecuador, currently starring in the series "Sed de Venganza." Last year, he served as host in the Miss Universe and is returning for another round.

Carlos Adyan

© Alexander Tamargo Carlos Adyan is a TV personality and red carpet veteran

Carlos Adyan is a Puerto Rican TV personality, having plenty of experience on the red carpet. He's mostly known for his involvement in "En Casa con Telemundo."

Julia Gama

© Telemundo Julia Gama is a beauty queen from Brazil

Actress, model, and beauty queen, Julia is originally from Brazil and has experience with Miss Universe, participating in the pageant in the year 2020. She was also a part of the reality TV show "La Casa de los Famosos."

Andrea Meza

© Ivan Apfel Andrea Meza won Miss Universe in 2020

Lastly, the Mexican Andrea Meza served as Miss Universe in 2020 and is back to this year's programming. This time around, Andrea will be sharing her experience as a spectator to the show.

Where and how to watch Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe 2024 will be available to watch on Telemundo and on the Telemundo app.