Jamie Foxx walks daughter Corinne Foxx down the aisle months after his near-fatal health scare

Jamie Foxx's 30-year-old daughter Corinne Foxx has tied the knot with Joe Hooten, and he was there to witness the union months after his health scare that left him in bed with tubes for almost a month. Jamie's friend and co-star in The Jamie Foxx Show, Garcelle Beauvais, took to social media to share photos from the event. "Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten ❤️❤️. Your love & respect for each other is palpable 🙏🏽. Corinne, you looked stunning," Beauvais wrote in the caption.

The photo carousel included a shot of Jamie, the proud dad in a classic black tuxedo, walking his daughter down the aisle.

© The Grosby Group In a touching celebration of love and family, proud father, Jaime Foxx walked his beloved daughter, Corinne, down the aisle at his stunning Thousand Oaks estate. Surrounded by friends and family, the moment was filled with joy and emotion, capturing the deep bond between father and daughter. About 250 guests attended to see Corrine Foxx get hitched to television executive Joe Hooten.

Corinne and her husband announced their engagement in December 2023. "From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️," she wrote alongside photos of the pair.

© The Grosby Group

Her dad celebrated the big news with a touching tribute on Instagram. "You are a perfect example of what being in love is," he wrote. "You care about each other's life mental and physical… and you have each other's back… congratulations on your engagement."

© Getty Images Host Jamie Foxx with deejay Corinne Foxx in the "The Higher the Hair, the Closer to Heaven!" episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Tuesday, July 9 (8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Adding, "@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… 🙏🏾❤️," he continued. "And @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you two… can't wait to walk you down that isle [sic]," Jamie wrote. "@corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten. I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY."

Foxx's medical emergency

In the summer of 2023, actor Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after a severe headache developed into a more serious health issue. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared the concerning news about her father's health in a public statement. The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and asked for privacy during this challenging time.

"We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote. "Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

© The Grosby Group

At the time, Foxx was working on the Netflix film "Back in Action," which brought co-star Cameron Diaz out of retirement.

Foxx hasn't revealed the specific details of what happened to him, but he has openly discussed the profound impact that the health scare has had on his life. In a video, he mentioned that the experience made him reevaluate his priorities and appreciate every moment more intensely. "I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through, and I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," he said in an emotional clip shared in July 2023.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show," he said. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."