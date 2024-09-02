Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction to Willow’s performance: "Straight Goddess vibezzzz"

Over the weekend, the actress, Jada Pinkett Smith, known for her role in "The Nutty Professor" and who is also Will Smith's wife, shared a touching moment with her followers on Instagram. After Willow Smith's recent performance, she couldn't help but express her admiration and affection for her daughter. The post radiated her genuine emotion and captured how much this proud mother cherishes her daughter's talent.

© Scott Legato DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 17: Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The proud mom shared a carousel of videos on Instagram, not only showcasing Willow's incredible performance and stunning voice but also capturing the packed stadium, with the crowd raising their phone lights to enhance the emotional ambiance of the concert.

Her caption under the videos read, "Straight Goddess vibezzzz," and honestly, that might even be an understatement! From her goddess-like style on tour to her mesmerizing voice, Willow is serving pure magic, and we’re absolutely loving it.

The 23-year-old singer captivated the audience with tracks from her new album, Empathogen, and fans quickly took to social media to share clips of her mesmerizing stage presence, which channeled serious Erykah Badu vibes. Adding to the moment, Erykah Badu herself left a heartfelt comment on Jada's post, saying, "Our baby."

Erykah Badu's comment wasn't the only standout on Jada's post. Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother and Blue Ivy's grandmother, also praised Will Smith's youngest daughter, commenting, "Truly a huge talent ❤️❤️❤️❤️." One fan responded to Knowles, noting that "she vibes like Solange!!" while another enthusiastically added, "I need a Willow-Solange collab now! 🥰" Solange is Beyoncé's younger sister and is a talented singer and songwriter herself.



Willow on women in the music industry



In a recent interview with St. Vincent for Interview Magazine, Willow reflected on her creative journey making music and the importance of trusting her instincts, which she has honed over the years. “We’re kind of taught to question ourselves, and because I have so much respect for so many other artists, sometimes that turns into questioning myself,” Willow explained. “But when you put the work in, and your heart and mind are in the right place, you can’t lose.”

Willow also told St. Vincent that she respects her for her independence in creating and producing music and collaborating with other artists. “But it’s so powerful seeing you,” said Smith. “And as women in the music industry, I think it’s extra important for us to know these things because people try to take advantage of us all the time.” St. Vincent showed her love and support and told the young Smith, “I genuinely would be so happy to do anything that helps you be more free as an artist.”

Willow has spent the summer touring North America as the opening act for Childish Gambino, the music project of actor Donald Glover. Alongside her new album and tour, Willow also recently marked another milestone with the release of her first book in collaboration with her friend and co-author, Jess Hendel, Black Shield Maiden.

