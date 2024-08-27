Chris Hemsworth learns how to play the drums and performs with Ed Sheeran for 70k people

Chris Hemsworth has done a lot of stunts over the years, but the actor has done his most nerve-ranking feat yet - play in front of 70,000 people. On Saturday he joined Ed Sheeran on stage for his The +–=÷× Tour (aka The Mathematics Tour) inside Bucharest, Romania’s National Arena, and he did great! The Thor star reached out to the singer in December for his show Limitless where he is focusing on cognitive health and the benefits of learning instruments. Since then, Hemsworth learned how to play the drums and he joined the global superstar for a surprise performance.

They shared a video of the experience on Instagram, where Hemsworth was visibly nervous about what he was about to do. "I've been thinking about it a lot," the actor said after deep breathing. Once on stage, the 41-year-old smiled like a pro as he took in the audience and stayed on beat for Sheeran's famous, "Thinking Out Loud." Happy with his performance, the audience cheered excitedly for their surprise performer.

Sheeran made sure to shower him with compliments after the show and even gave him a participation trophy. In the comments, someone quipped, "Imagine you’re at an Ed Sheeran concert having the time of your life and then you find out Thor has been playing the drums the whole time ??." Audience members in the comments shared their experience writing, "Literally me a few hours ago!! It was unbelievable," and " I WAS THERE AND I COULDN'T BELIEVE IT."

Others couldn't believe the actor could get any hotter "Like he could not have gotten any hotter but just did," reads one of the top liked comments

Hemsworth shared more photos from the experience in an Instagram Reel reflecting on the experience. "Maybe the most nerve-racking stunt I’ve done yet for Limitless… learn drums and play live on stage to 70,000 people with [Ed Sheeran]" he wrote in the caption adding "Thanks Ed for scaring the shit outta me!"

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth Season 2 will be released in 2025 on Disney + and National Geographic.

