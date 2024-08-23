Simone Biles knows that splurging on a bottle of champagne isn't a flex, but having your dream car parked every day in your mansion is a no-brainer. The Olympic champion is back in Texas after her incredible performance at the 2024 Olympic games, and she is treating herself big.

Simone took to social media to show she traded her black Mercedes G-Wagon for a brand-new white version with red leather interiors. The 27-year-old gymnast shared a series of snaps in which she appears sitting on the vehicle's hood.

© @Simonebiles Simone Biles drops thousands in brand-new G-Wagon: The custom interiors are fabulous!

"Out with the old," she wrote. "In with the new," she added.

© @simonebiles Simone Biles drops thousands in brand-new G-Wagon: The custom interiors are fabulous!

Simone chose to add a pop of color to her new ride, by customizing her interiors red.

© @simonebiles Simone Biles drops thousands in brand-new G-Wagon: The custom interiors are fabulous!

The gold medalist and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are also building their dream mansion in Texas. Glimpses of their future home also appear in Bile's Netflix 2024 documentary.

After the Olympic games, Simone's parents treated her with a Hermès bag. "my parents bought me my hermes bag 🥰," she wrote on Threads. "don't be mad at me, be mad at your parents," she joked.

Biles's luxurious items comes after the athlete alleged that after closing ceremonies, a Parisian club tried to charge her $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Biles, shared with her 5.3 million followers on TikTok, the shocking story. "We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out. You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane? Obviously, I didn't buy it, but why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that's wild," she said to the camera.

© Getty Images Simone Biles from Team United States competes in women's gymnastics at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Sure that they were charging her that much because of her status, the gymnast shared some of her feelings on fame saying "I don't know, sometimes the attention, I'd rather not have it. I'd rather just be as normal as possible. I don't know," she reflected.

Simone Biles takes the road

Simone will take the road, and not with her new car! She is embarking on a 32-stop Gold Over America Tour. The show is described on the website as an "exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience, and determination."

It's a pop concert-style spectacle led by Biles showcasing the athletic brilliance and championship journeys of herself, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Joscelyn Roberson, Shane Wiskus, and Yul Moldauer. Other cast members joining them on tour include Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, and Casimir Schmidt.

The tour ends on November 7.