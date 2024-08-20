Marileidy Paulino revealed that Simone Biles gave her the cold shoulder when requesting a photo

Marileidy Paulino recently recounted an incident during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She felt disappointed after American gymnast Simone Biles declined to take photos with her and her companions. While it is unknown what happened during the photo request, the track and field athlete thought that Bile's rejection was because she hadn't yet won a medal.

In an exclusive interview with Francisca for Univisión's Despierta América, Paulino emphasized the importance of not underestimating anyone and being approachable, stating that it is never favorable to refuse someone a photo. When the host asked if she felt discrimination at any point in her career, she said "yes," to elaborate later by adding: "In Paris, I think Simone Biles denied me a photo, yes, to me and a group. At that time, I had not obtained the medal, but I thought to myself: 'Don't worry, I'm going to have mine,' and now I have it here," Paulino said laughing.

Gold medalist Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic celebrates on the podium during the Women's 400m medal ceremony on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France.

Paulino's comments raised eyebrows, especially following a captured uncomfortable greeting exchange between herself and fellow Dominican runner and gold medalist Félix Sánchez. During their encounter, Pailino seemed annoyed by his presence, leading her to presumably deny Sánchez a hug.



Despite the off-the-field drama, Paulino etched her name into the history books on Friday, August 9, 2024, after becoming the first woman from the Dominican Republic to claim an Olympic gold medal in any sport. The 27-year-old sprinter delivered a breathtaking performance in the women's 400 meters, blazing around the track to win in 48.17 seconds. This achievement secured her place among the elite in track and field and set a new Olympic record, surpassing the previous mark of 48.25 seconds held by France's Marie-José Pérec.

Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic celebrates winning gold and breaking the Olympic Record in the Women's 400m Final on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France.

Paulino's dominance was evident from the second curve, where she surged ahead of her competitors and maintained her lead down the final straightaway. Her performance solidified her status as the reigning World Champion at this distance and positioned her as the fifth-fastest woman ever in the 400 meters.

This victory adds to Paulino's already impressive Olympic resume. At the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, she earned silver medals in the 400-meter and mixed 4x400-meter relay. With this latest triumph, Paulino has brought the Dominican Republic's total medal count in Olympic history to three, making her an icon in the nation and a source of immense pride.

Despite her success, Paulino hasn't had an easy path, as she has been training in unfavorable conditions. During the interview, she expressed her concerns about the challenges faced by many athletes in the Dominican Republic due to insufficient support and inadequate sports facilities.

Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic crosses the finish line to win after competing in the Women's 400m Final on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France.

After Paris 2024, Biles has 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, making her the most decorated gymnast in history. In 2022, President Joe Biden awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2023, she won her eighth U.S. Gymnastics title, breaking the 90-year-old U.S. Gymnastics title record previously held by Alfred Jochim. Biles has won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year three times (2017, 2019, 2020) and Comeback of the Year once (2024).

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, U.S. women’s gymnastics team members, clinched the gold medal in the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. team triumphed with a commanding lead, outscoring Italy, which took silver, and Brazil, which secured bronze. Two days after leading the U.S. women's gymnastics team to a redemptive gold medal. On Thursday, August 1, she claimed the title of Olympic all-around champion at the Paris 2024 Olympics, solidifying her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

Marileidy Paulino: From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom

Marileidy is the fifth of six siblings raised by her mother, Anatalia Paulino. Growing up, she faced numerous challenges that fueled her determination to succeed. These hardships shaped her character and inspired her to dream of establishing a foundation to support orphans.

Marileidy's journey into athletics began unexpectedly while studying at the Alirio Paulino High School in Nizao. Initially involved in volleyball and handball, she caught the attention of the then sports minister during a competition. Her natural talent was undeniable, and the Athletics Federation soon recruited her. Remarkably, Marileidy started practicing track and field barefoot—a humble beginning for someone who would quickly take the world by storm.