Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon face off in a new funny video about their latest collabs

Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon Kim are two celebrities constantly in the spotlight, but for very different reasons. Kim is known, among other things, for her style, fashion brands, and unique way of trendsetting fashion. On the other hand, Jimmy is the guy who makes us laugh, bringing us his NY humor weeknights on The Tonight Show...So, when these two celebs found themselves in a friendly but awkward competition over their latest collab with Beats, the result was nothing short of entertaining.



With a hilarious text exchange between Kim and Jimmy, fans were teased that the two were about to release their Beats collaboration at the same time! This set the stage for the playful showdown that would come.

© Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon face off in a new funny video about their recent collabs

In the chat, Jimmy messages Kim, saying, "Hey Kim! Looking forward to having you on the show on Wednesday," and shares a picture of his upcoming Mustard Beats, adding, "I wanted to share this since I know you've worked with them before." Then Kim replies in a way you can imagine her saying this, "Actually, this is awkward, but...I have a Beats collab too. I was going to announce it on your show. Excited for you tho!" Jimmy responds with a meme of himself that reads, "Who would do that!"



The tease set the stage for the campaign video where the two stars, who know each other well, are unexpectedly pitted against each other in a way that totally highlights their unique and beloved personalities.

Kim shared the campaign video on her Instagram, showing her and Jimmy Fallon at the Beats offices, engaged in a playful rivalry over their new headphones. The narrative is that Jimmy enters super excited about his new project and then unexpectedly hears a room with a focus group comparing their styles—Kim’s sleek and stylish, earth-toned Beats versus Jimmy’s quirky, mustard headphones—pitted against each other. In her social media post, the Kardashian confirmed their rivalry and with emoji's joked about what inspired Jimmy. The caption read, "There can only be one winner, and I think we all know who that is. 💛🎧🌭🤭🤣"

Kim Kardashian shared the news with her followers View post on Instagram

Kim's irresistible style beats hot dog inspired

For anyone with a sense of style, Kim's neutral-colored headphones, which align with her Skims brand, effortlessly complement any outfit and exude more elegance than Jimmy's hot dog-inspired mustard headphones—but hey, it's great for everyone to have options, and maybe their fans will decide. However, Kim's campaign photos, showing her in jeans and a white midriff-baring top that highlights her perfect figure, just demonstrate how irresistible the Kardashian style truly is.

© Courtesy Kim Kardashian said, “I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones.”

The all-new “Beats x Kim” will be available starting at midnight (EST) on Thursday, August 15, online at Apple.com/beatsxkim and Amazon.com/beatsxkim and in select Apple stores. This collaboration reimagines Beats' flagship over-ear headphones in three neutral colors—Moon, Dune, and Earth—reflecting Kim Kardashian's iconic signature style.

© Courtesy "I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them" - Kim Kardashian

These rich earthy tones with the sleek design of the Studio Pro make these headphones more than just an item but a stylish, Kardashian-approved fashion accessory that can also elevate your listening experience. Kardashian's first Beats collaboration in 2022, became the brand’s best-selling partnership and quickly sold out online.