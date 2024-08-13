Mark Zuckerberg unveils impressive statue of his wife Priscilla Chan [PHOTOS]

Mark Zuckerberg is sharing a tribute to his beloved wife Priscilla Chan. The billionaire has unveiled an incredible statue located in his home, showing his love and appreciation for Priscilla and "bringing back" a Roman tradition.
The Meta CEO explained that he wanted to take part in the ancient tradition of Roman emperors, who built statues of their wives, including emperor Octavian. Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus, 27 BC – 14 AD, built statues of his wife Livia.
For the impressive statue, Zuckerberg commissioned a piece by New York sculptor Daniel Arsham, who created the statue of Priscilla in his signature artwork.
Mark took to social media to share a photo and a video of the statue, thanking the artist. "Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," he wrote on Instagram.
The famed sculptor currently has an exhibition in Venice, Italy at Chiesa di Santa Caterina.
"It is one of the largest exhibitions ever of my work, and includes three monumental paintings, a number of large cast bronze works and a range of Crystal and volcanic ash cast sculptures," he stated.