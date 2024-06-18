Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla, and their daughters relax in a yacht in Mallorca

Mark Zuckerberg and his family decided to spend Father’s Day relaxing. Alongside his wife Priscilla Chan, and their children, Aurelia, August, and Maxima, the family was photographed arriving in Mallorca, Spain, and spending the day aboard their luxurious super yacht.

©GrosbyGroup



Mark Zuckerberg and his family arriving in Mallorca

Photographers captured the family as they arrived in Mallorca, with Zuckerberg following his security guard as he carried the family’s luggage. He wore a dark sweater knitted with various patterns, pants, and a light blue t-shirt. Chan was in the background alongside her daughters, who were all wearing their pajamas.

More photos showed Zuckerberg and his family at their yacht, with a photo showing them alongside their staff. The yacht is called Launchpad and it was purchased recently. The vessel measures 287-feet and is valued at $300 million according to Fox Business.

The family were accompanied by their extended family, including Zuckerberg’s dad, Ed, who was celebrating his 70th birthday. Zuckerberg shared a sweet message on social media, showing images of all guests wearing matching t-shirts. “Happy Father’s Day to the man who started and continues to inspire our whole family. We’re also celebrating his 70th birthday and it was really something to hear the grandkids (at least the ones old enough) take turns telling papa all the ways he is meaningful in their lives last night at dinner. Here’s to many more.”

©GrosbyGroup



Mark Zuckerberg and his family in a super yacht in Mallorca

More about Zuckerberg’s family

Zuckerberg and Chan started dating in 2003 after meeting in Harvard University. They married in 2012, and had their kids later on, with Maxima born in 2015, and Augusta born in 2017. In 2022, their third daughter, Aurelia, was born.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Zuckerberg and Chan shed a light on their parenting style. “Well I think, first of all, we don’t give them everything,” said Zuckerberg. “That’s an important piece, but they also just have responsibilities.”

“They have chores, they have responsibilities,” said Chan. “We also take them to work. Mark and I take both of them to the office to see what we do, how we contribute.”