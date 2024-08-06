Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's son makes his directorial debut

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's son will be directing his first theater production. Levon Hawke, 22, will be directing "Picture Day," a play that will be available at Coffey Street Studios in Red Hook, Brooklyn starting September 20th.

© GettyImages Levon is the youngest son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

Page Six was the first to report the news, revealing that Levon also wrote it. The show will run from September 20th until October 6th, and marks one of the biggest milestones in Levon's career. Per the production, "Picture Day" "explores themes of identity, sexuality and the complexities of modern friendships as five roommates face personal revelations during a seemingly ordinary afternoon."

Levon graduated from Brown University and has been around the industry his entire life thanks to his parents and his desire to follow in their footsteps. He's had roles in films like "Blink Twice," Zoe Kravitz's debut whose release is scheduled for later this month, and the film "The Thicket," alongside Peter Dinklage.

"Extremely excited about this one… This summer, make some memories," wrote Levon on an Instagram post promoting "BlinkTwice."

Like his parents and sister, Maya Hawke, Levon is also interested in music. He's written two songs that were featured on Maya's album, titled "Missing Out" and "Black Ice."

More details about Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's relationship

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke first met on the set of the sci-fi film "Gattaca," in 1996. The two got married two years later, having their daughter that year, and Levon in 2002. The couple divorced in 2005.

According to Maya, her parents were reticent about her pursuing a career in entertainment. "They were wary of the public life side of acting and the difficulties of that. They also tried to protect me from falling into acting," she said in an interview with The Guardian. "They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic. They didn't want to cart me along on every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies. Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive."

It seems like Levon is following in his family's footsteps.