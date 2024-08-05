Bill Gates' son in law withdraws from the Olympics

Bill Gates' son-in-law Nayel Nassar has shared that he's withdrawing from the Paris Olympics. The accomplished equestrian shared the unexpected news in a post on social media, explaining why he would be unable to compete.

Nassar shared the news on his social media channels, letting the world know that he was withdrawing from the competition due to an injury that his horse had picked up. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce our withdrawal from the 2024 Olympic Games," he wrote in the post, which was made up of various images of himself and his horse, Coronado.

"After successfully passing the first veterinary inspection earlier this week, Coronado unfortunately sustained a minor injury in the days after, and regretfully we must end our Olympic journey here. This decision was made after thorough discussions with our veterinary team and the Egyptian Federation, and we all agree that it is our duty to prioritize Coronado’s long-term health and recovery."

"As per the rules, no substitutions are allowed after the first horse inspection is completed, which leaves us no option but to withdraw entirely. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that Coronado can return to peak form, and once again compete at the highest levels, even if that means sacrificing the life-long dream of Olympic glory in the short term."

Nassar concluded his statement by thanking the Egyptian Federation, his family, friends, and supporters.

© ALeA Nayel Nassar and Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates' statement

His wife, Jennifer Gates, shared a message on social media, supporting her husband. “The horse’s welfare always comes first," she wrote in an Instagram story. "A huge disappointment to not be able to compete but I am still just as proud as ever of Nayel Nassar."

The couple married in 2021, after dating for five years. They're now pregnant with their second child, having their first, Leila, in 2023. The couple has previously discussed that they initially bonded over horses. "Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport," said Gates to CNN's EQ equestrian show in 2019. "He's a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible."