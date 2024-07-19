Camila Morrone goes on a double date with Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Young, hot, and in love! Camila Morrone and Kaia Gerber had one of the hottest double dates this week in New York. The models coordinated their looks for the occasion, wearing a sexy black skirt and tank top combo.

© The Grosby Group

Morrone and Gerber had two very handsome men with them - Gerber's boyfriend Austin Butler, and Cole Bennett. It marks the first time Morrone has been seen in public with Benett, and fans are wondering if it's a soft launch.

© The Grosby Group

The Elvis star wore all black, hiding behind his hat, while Bennett wore light-wash jeans, a brown t-shirt, white sneakers, and a green hat.

© The Grosby Group

Morrone has seemingly not been in a relationship since things ended with Leonardo Dicaprio, who was 23 years older than her. They dated for five years before calling it quits one month after her 25th birthday. The split did not help rumors that the Titanic star breaks up with his girlfriends once they turn 25.

Interestingly, Bennett was linked to another of DiCaprio's exes in August 2023. He was photographed leaving a house party in Los Angeles and entering the same SUV with Gigi Hadid. The model famously started dating DiCaprio after he parted ways with Morrone.

Who is Cole Bennett?

© Getty

Bennett is a 28-year-old music video director and record executive. He has directed music videos for Jack Harlow, Eminem, and more. The director is also the founder of Lyrical Lemonade, a multimedia company that started as a blog when he was in high school. He has contributed to the careers of artists like Juice WRLD, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, and more.

He has 4 million followers on Instagram and released his debut studio album, titled All Is Yellow, earlier this year in January. It includes impressive collaborations with Eminem, Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD, Chief Keef, Lil Durk, Jack Harlow, Swae Lee, and Joey Badass, to name a few.