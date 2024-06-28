Besties Cameron Diaz and Behati Prinsloo spend the day with their kids on the beach

Cameron Diaz and Behati Prinsloo spent a memorable day on the beach. The pair were photographed attending a kids' birthday party hosted on the beach in Santa Monica. They looked stylish in their beach clothes and spent the day playing and hanging out with the children.

© GrosbyGroup Cameron Diaz and Behati Prinsloo on Santa Monica beach

Diaz and Prinsloo looked stylish for their day outing. Diaz wore a white button-up shirt that she paired with some blue capri pants and a white hat to shield herself from the sun. She wore her hair braided and wore some sunglasses. Prinsloo wore some baggy jeans and a one-piece leopard print bathing suit. She rounded out the look with some sunglasses and a baseball hat.

The women enjoyed their day with the kids. One of the photos shows a giant yellow balloon in the shape of a three, suggesting that they were attending a birthday party. They were photographed organizing items on the beach and playing with the kids, with Prinsloo spotted holding on to a paddle.

© GrosbyGroup Cameron Diaz and Behati Prinsloo on Santa Monica beach

More about Diaz and Prinsloo's families

Diaz and Prinsloo gravitate in the same circles, with the two often attending the same events alongside their partners, Benji Madden and Adam Levine. Their kids are also likely friends.

Diaz has two children, Raddix, 4, and Cardinal, whom they welcomed earlier this year. The parents announced the child's birth through a social media post, featuring some of Madden's artwork. “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden,” reads the post. “He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute.”

Prinsloo has three kids with Levine: Gio Grace, 7, Dusty Rose, 7, and a baby boy who was born in 2023.