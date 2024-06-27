'Squid Game' actress addresses dating rumors with Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker

Hoyeon Jung, the breakout star of Netflix's "Squid Game," is making headlines as she discusses rumors about her personal life. In a candid cover story for ELLE, the 30-year-old model-turned-actress addressed the swirling rumors about her relationship status.
Hoyeon Jung became a global sensation with her role as Kang Sae-byeok in "Squid Game" season 1. Her portrayal of the Korean defector garnered widespread acclaim, earning her nominations for both a SAG Award and an Emmy. Fans have eagerly speculated about her return in the upcoming season.
However, Hoyeon confirmed that her character's fate in the first season makes a reprisal unlikely. "Sadly, a return is out of the question," she admitted, reflecting on her character's poignant storyline.
Hoyeon's personal life has also been spotlighted, especially following a notable Instagram exchange with NBA player Devin Booker, who dated Kendall Jenner for two years. In April, Hoyeon posted a photo on Instagram, which prompted Booker to comment, "check your dm shawty." Her playful response, "No❤️," quickly caught the attention of everyone.
When ELLE asked about her connection to Booker, Hoyeon responded with humor and clarity. "I don't even know who he is," she shared, explaining that she doesn't follow the NBA.
Why did Jenner and Booker call it quits?
The pair broke up after being together for two years. The former celebrity couple decided to call it quits after struggling to keep in contact amid their busy schedules.
Close sources to the pair revealed to People that the supermodel and the NBA athlete had very demanding schedules and could not keep up with their relationship, as they agreed that their careers are their main priority. Kendall and Devin quietly broke up two months ago but decided to keep it private.
“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” the source revealed, explaining that they decided to keep things friendly. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”
The 27-year-old model is known for her involvement in many businesses, including her tequila brand, while the 26-year-old sportsman continues his career with the NBA.