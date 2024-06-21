Eddie Murphy's daughters join him at the 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' world premiere

Eddie Murphy had the support of many important women in his life at the world premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The 63-year-old actor returns to the screen with the fourth installment from the Beverly Hills Cop franchise thirty years after the original was first released. The event took place on Thursday, at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, and his daughters Bria, 34, Shayne Audra, 29, and Bella, 22, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, were happily by his side. His fiancée Paige Butcher, 44, was also there to support him.

© Kayla Oaddams Bria Murphy, Shayne Audra Murphy, Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy and Bella Murphy

Eddie is a father of ten and has six daughters, so only half of them made the premiere. He is also the father to Zola Ivy Murphy, 24, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 17, and Izzy Oona Murphy, 8.

© John Sciulli Bria Murphy and Eddie Murphy star in the film together

Bria, who wore a green dress for the star-studded event was not only there as a guest, she made a cameo in the film playing a police officer who arrests him. Her husband, Michael Xavier, is also in the film, and there's a scene where he tases Eddie. The Coming to America star told Al Roker on Today it was a "surreal" experience working with his daughter and son-in-law. “The other scene when I get arrested in the movie, that’s my son-in-law tasing me in the neck. It was right after they got married. It was on the set, tasing me in my neck. I was like, ‘This is surreal,'" he said.

© Kayla Oaddams Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, Bronson Pinchot, Eddie Murphy, John Ashton, Kevin Bacon and Paul Reiser

Murphy was also joined by his castmates Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon, Judge Reinhold, and Paul Reiser. The story follows Eddie as Detroit detective Axel Foley, who returns to Beverly Hills to prevent a plot against his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life. Foley teams up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy. The film is hilarious, and Eddie shines every step of the way with his comedic timing and charm.

The must-see film will be a nostalgic experience for fans of the franchise, as they watch Eddie reprise the role he first played when he was 21 years old. Now 63, the actor admitted it was different this time around when it came to stunt work. The comedian told Today, “We were shooting something, and the director said, ‘I want you to come out of this place and run down those steps.’ And after we shot it, he was like, ‘Can you come down with more urgency and faster?’ And I was like, ‘No!’”