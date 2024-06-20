Kylie Jenner disconsolately recalls brutal criticism over unretouched photos

In a deeply emotional moment on "The Kardashians," Kylie Jenner opened up about the harsh criticism she faced earlier this year over uncharacteristically candid photos of herself. The reality star and cosmetics mogul reflected on the trolling comments she received, significantly affecting her confidence.

The episode began on a lighter note as Kylie and her sister, Kendall Jenner, attempted to prank their mom, Kris Jenner. However, the mood shifted as they returned to Kylie's home, and the conversation took a more serious turn. Kylie, dressed in a stylish dark blue denim jacket and matching jeans, shared how difficult it is to spend time with her sisters due to their busy schedules.

© Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Kylie Jenner attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024, in Paris, France.

The emotional crux of the episode came when Kylie broke down in tears, recounting the hurtful comments about her appearance that went viral following her stint at Paris Fashion Week. Trolls criticized her for looking "old" and accused her of using excessive fillers. Even dermatologists and filler specialists weighed in, suggesting her facial lines might be due to the use of Botox, while others argued it was just hyaluronic acid.

Kylie confessed that it felt like a "miracle" she still had any confidence left and could look in the mirror and "think that I'm pretty." During their heart-to-heart, Kylie told Kendall how much the online criticism affected her, mainly because she had intentionally toned down her makeup and fillers for the event. The comments were hurtful and relentless, making her feel like she couldn't win despite her choices.

"If I wear a lot of makeup, people say I'm wearing 'too much makeup,' but if I go the other direction, people still criticize me," Kylie explained in a confessional interview. "I just hear nasty things about myself all the time." Kylie's vulnerability on the show highlighted the intense scrutiny public figures face and the emotional toll it can take. Recently, fans of Jenner asked her to bring back her "King Kylie" era.