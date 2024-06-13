Rihanna wants this Canadian actress to portray her in a biopic

Rihanna has found a new muse in Canadian actress Taylor Russell. Known for her roles in critically acclaimed films such as “Bones and All,” Russell has recently captured Rihanna’s attention—and heart. In an interview with E! News, Rihanna couldn’t help but gush over the young actress, even suggesting her as the perfect candidate to portray her in a future biopic.

“Taylor [Russell],” Rihanna responded immediately when asked who she envisioned stepping into her shoes for a film. “Because she’s got a nice forehead and she’s fly, and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me.”

©Getty Images





It’s high praise from Rihanna, who shares two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, ten months, with partner A$AP Rocky. The multi-talented singer and entrepreneur believes Russell is uniquely suited to capture her essence on screen. “I want people to see me in that light,” Rihanna continued. “Just gorgeous, she’s stunning.”

Taylor Russell, who was recently linked to Harry Styles before their split last month, has demonstrated her acting versatility, making her a strong candidate for such a high-profile role. Her journey into acting began at 18, following a pivot from her initial dream of becoming a ballet dancer. Since then, she has been known for her ability to take on challenging roles and deliver compelling performances.

While Russell has yet to confirm or deny her interest in portraying Rihanna, her past comments suggest she might be up for the challenge. She told Vogue, “I just want to be challenged and do things I’ve never done before.” This mindset could make her the perfect fit for bringing Rihanna’s dynamic and multifaceted life to the silver screen.

In “Bones and All,” Russell showcased her depth and range as an actress, earning accolades for her performance. This, combined with Rihanna’s admiration, positions her as a promising candidate to play one of the most influential figures in music and fashion today.