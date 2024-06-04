Lisa Marie Presley to publish posthumous memoir completed by her daughter Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley will be exploring her life and career in a new memoir. Titled “From Here to the Unknown,” the book was completed with the help of her daughter, Riley Keough, who took over the writing of the memoir following Presley’s passing.

The cover and the book’s title was shared by People Magazine, who revealed that Presley first approached her daughter in 2022 to complete the memoir.

After her death, Presley left tapes where she revealed pieces of her story, with Keough tasked with the difficult job of piecing it all together. The memori contains some of the most striking moments of Presley’s life, including growing up in Graceland alongside her father Elvis Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley, while also exploring her relationships with musician Danny Keough, with whom she had two kids, and her marriage to Michael Jackson.

©GettyImages



Riley Keough at this year’s Met Gala

What Keough hopes readers will feel regarding the forthcoming book

In a statement, Keough shared her thoughts on her and her mother’s book. “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” she said. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.“

“I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did,” she concluded.

“From Here to the Unknown,” will be published this October 15th and its available for pre-order.