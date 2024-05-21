Paris Jackson spotted in Los Angeles in her trademark Boho chic style

Paris Jackson was spotted in Los Angeles earlier this week, showing off a new outfit showcasing her trademark style. The musician and actress was spotted walking towards her car after grabbing some coffee, wearing a cool and laid-back outfit that evokes the Boho trend which she has been a fan of over the past few years.

Paris Jackson in West Hollywood

The photos were captured in West Hollywood, and show Jackson holding on to a coffee as she walks through the neighborhood. She’s seen wearing some jeans, a tight tank top, a green jacket, and an assorment of jewelry. Rounding out the look are chunky and furry brown boots, maroon sunglasses, and a small brown and pink purse.

Jackson holds on to a scarf and an iced coffee drink, and shows off her hair looking naturally wavy, with some light highlights in the ends.

Paris Jackson in West Hollywood

Jackson’s style inspiration

In a 2023 interview with Allure, Jackson discussed her ‘signature’ style, which has grown more and more pronounced over the years as someone who knows what she likes and what she doesn’t. “‘Signature’ seems like it would be relatively original, and that is not the case with my sound or my look,” she said, also referencing her music. “I just take [ideas] from a lot of the things that I like. Nothing’s really mine; it’s just a melting pot of my favorites, I guess.”

She revealed that she’s very interested in ‘90s fashion, since its comfortable and earthy. “I dress for comfort when I’m not working and ‘90s [beauty and fashion] is pretty comfortable for me. I like to stick with the darker colors, the earth tones.”