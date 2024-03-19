Natasha Richardson’s son shares sweet story on the 15th anniversary of her death

Natasha Richardson died 15 years ago. Her death was unexpected, and rocked Hollywood, which was shocked to learn that she died at 45 after experiencing a skiing accident. Her and Liam Neeson’s 27 year old son, Daniel Neeson, shared a moving tribute on social media.

Daniel’s post was shared on Instagram and was made up of a photo of Richardson’s profile as she laughs. “15 years since you’ve left this plane onto forever more. I look forward to re uniting one day but for now I take solace in knowing you’re beside me every step of the way. Hopefully, I’m making you proud,” he wrote. Daniel then discussed his mother’s epic Margarita skills, and believes that he’s up to the task of keeping her legacy alive, at least in that particular department.

“I think you would definitely be proud of my margarita skills. She was the OG margarita mama!” he wrote. “As a kid, I used to ask her for a sip of hers, and she would gently say not till you’re older. Little did she know I would one day start my own tequila brand and have way too many margaritas at my finger tips.”

©GettyImages



Vanessa Redgrave and her daughters Joely and Natasha

Joely Richardson’s words regarding the death of her sister

Daniel concluded his statement by sharing some of the advice that his aunt, Joely Richardson, shared with him. “[She] said to me this week that we sometimes forget that we’re on an ever spinning planet. Change is inevitable, and we must embrace it with open arms.”

Joely was Richardson’s younger sister and is also an actress. The two are the daughters of Vanessa Redgrave, an actress who’s been awarded many accolades over the course of her career, from Academy Awards to Tony Awards.