Welcome, Franco! Francisca introduces her newborn son and newest family member

Francisca’s second son, Franco Raffaele, was born this past February 11th. The new family member, who’s almost two months old, has arrived to complete the life of the Dominican TV host, her husband, Francesco Zampogna, and her eldest child, Gennaro, who’ll be turning three this July 7th. The former Belleza Latina winner has taken a break from her duties in the morning show Despierta America (Univision) to enjoy her newborn and fully embrace her role as a mother.

Within that special moment that Francisca is experiencing, she’s invited us into her home to conduct a photoshoot alongside her family. In an exclusive interview, she’s revealed her experiences with motherhood, which she now feels more prepared for despite its challenges and responsibilities.

“If you’re asking me about my biggest fear when it comes to raising children, it’s for them to grow up feeling disconnected from me. That’s what I fear the most, because I know children who are disconnected from their parents, who have no communication with them. Maybe that’s not the parent’s fault, maybe it’s something that’s momentary, because we act differently depending on our circumstances,” she said in an interview with HOLA! USA.

One of the things that we instantly notice about Francisca is her wisdom, her calm, and her complete devotion to her two sons. Ever since the birth of Franco, the family dynamic has shifted at the Zampogna-Mendez home, with the parents having to tend to the newborn while ensuring that Gennaro feels no jealousy, or at least, as little as possible. To achieve this, the children have their grandmother, Divina Montero, who’s available to help whenever she’s needed.

“A mother of boys truly experiences what true and inconditional love is,” said Francisca. “Gennaro takes care of me, loves me, is protective of me. I’d love to give a girl to Francisco, but if I have a third boy... He’ll see what he can do, maybe form a soccer team,” she said with a laugh after being asked if she’s interested in having more kids or in finding a girl.

©Hola



Photo: Jesús Cordero | Stylist: Karla Birbragher | Hair & Makeup: Juan Carlos Sousa | BTS: Kike Flores