Paris Jackson poses with Paul McCartney after unresolved feud with Michael Jackson in 1985

Paris Fashion Week continues with more surprises and special appearances, this time at Stella McCartney’s fashion show. Paris Jackson was photographed sitting next to Paul McCartney, causing mixed reactions among fans of the late Michael Jackson, following the 1985 unresolved feud between the two musicians.

Paris was photographed posing next to Ringo starr, who was accompanied by his wife Barbara Bach, and McCartney, who was joined by his son James. Fans of the musicians remember that Michael Jackson was friends with McCartney, and even collaborated on the song ‘The Girl Is Mine,’ which was featured on Jackson’s album ‘Thriller.’

They also worked together on the track ‘Say, Say, Say’ which was included in the 1983 album by McCartney ‘Pipes of Peace.’ It has been reported that their friendship came to an end after Jackson wanted McCartney’s advice on how to invest his fortune, to which ‘The Beatles’ member said to put his money into music publishing.

However, the late musician went on to buy Lennon and McCartney’s music catalogue for $47.5 million, causing McCartney to never speak to Jackson again. “I think it’s dodgy to do something like that. To be someone’s friend, and then buy the rug they’re standing on,” he said at the time.

©GettyImages



Paul McCartney poses with his wife Linda and Michael Jackson

Jackson never talked about the situation, until his 1989 autobiography ‘Moonwalk,’ where he wrote; “Paul and I both learned the hard way about business”, and the “Importance of publishing and royalties and the dignity of songwriting.”

The feud between the pair continued to be unresolved, however, it seems everything is water under the bridge, with Jackson’s daughter and McCartney looking in good spirits at Stella McCartney’s fashion show in Paris.