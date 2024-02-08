Tom Sandoval gushes over his new girlfriend once linked to Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Sandoval has caught feeling after going on a first date. The 40-year-old reality star is a single man after parting ways with his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Maddox, and her former best friend, Raquel Leviss. But he may not be single for long because Sandoval has declared that he is “addicted” to a model named Victoria Lee Robinson.

Sandoval joined Billie Lee’s new comedy podcast, “Bille and the Kid” for an episode released Wednesday, where he opened up about his new flame. “This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend, Victoria, that I have been hanging out with,” he told the hosts. “She’s definitely super awesome, and she’s one of the sweetest people.”

What’s interesting, is that he made his public announcement just after their first date. “Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night,” he explained. The date was a few days ago, on January 31, and he described it as “awesome,” “very adventurous, and a little crazy.”

He also gushed about how successful the model is. “She works a lot, and she is very successful, and she does well for herself ... but she’s also very humble and really cool and just a really sweet thoughtful person,” Sandoval said.

Photos from that night posted to their social media showed them close to each other smiling at Sandoval’s bar, Schwartz & Sandys.

Tom and Victoria on their night out

As noted by TMZ, Robinson was briefly linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in 2016 when they were photographed leaving a Justin Bieber tour after-party in NYC when she was 23 and he was 41.

Sandoval welcomed the model into the home he still shares with Maddox on Monday while the Broadway star is in New York for her debut, Chicago.

It’s the same mansion they are currently fighting over legally. Maddox sued Sandoval in January, hoping for a ‘partition by sale’ which would have a judge order them to sell the home to divide the proceeds, per DailyMail.

After she filed a lawsuit to list their home, he accused her of being “petty” on Nick Viall’sThe Viall Files podcast. “Ariana is trying to make it out that I am a psychopath for wanting to keep the house that we have. She’s like, ‘He gave me a sh–t offer.’ I gave her an offer of $3.1 million,” he said.

The former couple bought the home for about $2million in 2019. It’s an awkward situation, to say the least.