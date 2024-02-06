Former Chilean President, Sebastián Piñera, dies in tragic helicopter accident

News came today that the former President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, in a helicopter accident in Lago Ranco, Los Ríos Region. The tragic news was confirmed by sources close to the government of the South American country, revealing that four people were aboard the aircraft. Three passengers survived the crash and have been found by Chilean emergency teams. The incident occurred in the Iliue area, where heavy rain fell throughout the day.

©GettyImages



Former President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, was piloting the helicopter

The Interior Minister of Chile, Carolina Tohá, addressed the accident from La Moneda. “First and foremost, we want to express our shock at this tragedy,” Tohá said, offering condolences to the family. She went on to inform the public that Piñera would have a state funeral, per President Gabriel Boric, who also declared three days of national mourning.

Piñera, who was piloting the aircraft, was reportedly going to have lunch at the home of businessman José Cox. However, the helicopter lost control near the shore and submerged at a depth of 131 feet.



Family members and survivors were taken to Cox’s residence, who reportedly learned of the accident at the time. Subsequently, Piñera’s body was recovered from the depths of the water and transported by a boat belonging to the Navy. The rescue operation was carried out by firefighters’ divers.

Piñera served as President of Chile for two terms (between 2010 and 2014 and 2018 and 2022). He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Morel, with whom he has four children. His death comes amidst the national mourning declared by President Boric for the deaths of more than 130 people in the forest fires in the central-southern region of the country.



Personalities from the entertainment industry such as José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez and actor Cristián de la Fuente have reacted to the news with respective messages of condolences for Piñera’s passing.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian to produce new series about Elizabeth Taylor Loading the player...